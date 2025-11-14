Reolink Launches The Ultimate Guide To Choosing Outdoor Security Cameras For Every Home

Outdoor security cameras give you peace of mind through monitoring and surveillance of the outdoor area. Not only does it deter crimes and intruders, but it also helps you take care of your loved ones and monitor every activity.

In this article, we will explain the types of outdoor security cameras and how you can select the best one for your needs. We'll highlight the placement options and legal/privacy considerations.

Types of Outdoor Security CamerasWired Outdoor Security Camera

A wired outdoor security camera is powered through a wired connection. The PoE cameras require an Ethernet connection for power and networking. The plug-in cameras are connected to a nearby AC outlet for power and use Wi-Fi for internet access. Wired cameras are highly reliable as they get consistent power and can work 24/7.

Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

A wireless outdoor security camera does not need any wires for power and networking. It is completely wireless and can be placed almost anywhere. It has a built-in battery to power the camera, and it's often connected to a small solar panel for automatic recharging. For connectivity, it relies on a Wi-Fi network or 4G cellular network.

Bullet Outdoor Security Camera

Bullet outdoor security cameras are ideal for monitoring a specific area. They focus on a fixed field of view and offer an excellent range. They are quite visible and act as a strong deterrent for thieves and intruders.

Dome Outdoor Security Camera

Dome outdoor security cameras have a dome shape and outer covering for added protection. Some dome cameras are vandal-proof and are the best for outdoor security. They can cover a wider area through pan and tilt motion. Moreover, they are less noticeable compared to bullet security cameras.

Key Features to Look for a Reliable Outdoor Security Camera

Weather & Climate Resistance

Outdoor security cameras need to work in all weather conditions, especially in regions with harsh weather, such as Canada. Therefore, they should be weather-resistant. You can look for the IP rating to ensure excellent performance during rain and snow.

Power & Connectivity

Choose the power and connectivity options based on your feasibility and location. For power, you can go with a built-in battery, a plug-in, or an Ethernet connection. For connectivity, you have Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or 4G.

Build Quality & Mounting Flexibility

The security camera should have a robust built quality to last longer and give excellent performance in all weather conditions. Secondly, it should have flexible mounting options, such as wall, ceiling, pole, etc.

Night Vision & FOV

You can go with colored or black-and-white night vision. Colored night vision has spotlights to illuminate the area and deter intruders, while infrared night vision records videos without disturbing anyone.

Check the field of view of the camera to get an idea of its coverage. You can go with a fixed field of view with bullet security cameras or a wide field of view with dual lens, PTZ, or dome cameras.

Smart Detection & Alerts

The camera should smartly detect objects and distinguish between persons, animals, and vehicles. It is better if it offers real-time alerts to the connected devices when any movement is detected.

Storage Options

Look for the storage options the camera has. For ease, you can go with a microSD card. Other storage options are NVR, FTP server, and cloud storage.

Best Outdoor Home Security Cameras Recommendation

Best Outdoor Security Cameras Without Subscription - Reolink Argus PT Ultra

Reolink Argus PT Ultra is a wireless security camera for outdoor security. It has a built-in battery with a 4-month battery life. The battery recharges automatically with a detachable solar panel and needs 20 minutes of sunlight to achieve 24-hour performance. Its dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity ensures smooth live feed, real-time alerts, and fast connectivity.

It captures videos in 4K resolution for excellent details and clarity. At night, it uses color night vision to capture clear and colored videos. It's a pan-and-tilt security camera with a 3600 coverage, which means it's perfect for a wider area.

Best Outdoor Floodlight Camera - Reolink Elite Floodlight Wi-Fi

Reolink Elite Floodlight Wi-Fi is an outdoor security camera with a 3000-lumen powerful floodlight. Users can adjust the color temperature and brightness and illuminate a massive area. With its dual lens, it captures a 1800 wide field of view and records videos in 4K resolution.

It's a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 security camera for reliable and fast wireless performance. Its local AI video search enables users to easily search for the desired video with keywords and save time. Due to its IP66 rating, it's ideal for any climate and harsh weather conditions. It offers flexible storage options and precise detection with perimeter protection.

Note: Reolink has kicked off its Black Friday sale, offering big discounts on top-rated security cameras and smart home devices.

Placement of Outdoor Cameras for Maximum Security

Front Door: The front door is the main entry point, which should be monitored 24/7. Users can keep an eye on the visitors, delivery persons, family members, etc.

Driveway: Having an outdoor security camera in the driveway is necessary. It helps monitor your parked vehicle and other vehicles coming to your house and passing by. If there is any movement around the property, users are notified.

Backyard: It's a hot spot for break-ins and burglaries. With an outdoor security camera, you can detect every movement to take instant action.

Garage: For vehicle protection and detecting break-ins and unusual activity, people often place outdoor security cameras around their garages.

Privacy and Legal Considerations of Outdoor Security Cameras



Respect your neighbors' privacy. Do not point your outdoor camera directly at their property.

Do not aim cameras at places, such as bedroom/bathroom windows, where people expect privacy.

Display proper signage where the camera is covering some part of the public space, such as a sidewalk.

If the camera is covering any area of your neighbor, talk to them, and it's better to use privacy masks.

You cannot record the audio in public spaces without consent. Check the local laws. Protect the recordings and footage with excellent security. Do not retain videos for long periods.

FAQs

What is the best outdoor security camera to purchase?

Reolink Elite Floodlight Wi-Fi is an excellent option because of its powerful floodlight, dual lens, wider coverage, weatherproofing, and perimeter protection.

Which outdoor security camera is best without a subscription?

All Reolink outdoor security cameras do not require any subscription while using local storage, and you can enjoy the advanced features, including real-time alerts, remote monitoring, smart detection, etc.

Final Words

Outdoor security cameras are necessary for home and vehicle security. You can keep an eye on the visitors and vehicles and detect any suspicious activity. You can monitor the live feed from any location and be worry-free even if you are away. It deters intruders and helps you avoid becoming a victim of crimes.