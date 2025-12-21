Russia Launched About 1,300 Drones, 1,200 Glide Bombs, Nine Missiles At Ukraine Over Past Week Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Facebook.

"Over the past week, Russia has launched approximately 1,300 attack drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 9 missiles of various types against Ukraine. Odesa region and our south were hit particularly hard. Our services continue their work to restore normal life in the regions," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine is countering Russian terror at various levels. In particular, this week saw an important decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine – the allocation by the European Council of EUR 90 billion for 2026–2027. There were also significant aid packages from Norway and Japan, as well as an agreement with Portugal on the co-production of maritime drones.

"Negotiating teams from Ukraine and the United States continue their work on pathways to end this war with a dignified peace. And our long-range sanctions against Russia are also working as required. The aggressor must understand that war brings no dividends and always returns to where it came from," he stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, long-range drones of the SBU Special Operations Center Alpha struck a Russian oil production platform on the Caspian Sea shelf, belonging to the company Lukoil, for the third time over past weeks.

In addition, the day before, two Su-27 aircraft were hit at the Russian military airfield Belbek in temporarily occupied Crimea.

