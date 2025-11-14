PHC Bans Use Of Government Machinery In Political Rallies, Public Gatherings

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Peshawar High Court has issued a four-page written judgment imposing a categorical ban on the use of government machinery, resources or staff in political rallies, public gatherings and so-called million marches.

In its detailed decision, the court noted that the provincial government had been using official machinery and personnel in political events, which not only violates administrative norms but also falls under misuse of authority and breach of the code of conduct.

The judgment states that the involvement of government resources in political activities compromises the state's neutrality.

According to the petitioner, the machinery used in a protest rally remained in the custody of the federal authorities.

The petitioner argued that deploying state resources in political activities violates Articles 4, 5 and 25 of the Constitution and places an unnecessary burden on the national exchequer.

The court emphasized in its ruling that a clear distinction must be maintained between state functions and political gatherings.

Declaring the use of government resources in political activities unlawful, the Peshawar High Court said such actions undermine governmental neutrality, good governance and public trust. The court ordered that the ban be enforced immediately.