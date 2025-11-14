Catholic University President Peter Kilpatrick Shares Initiatives, Innovation, And Enrollment Growth With U.S. Bishops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights include new artificial intelligence (AI) institute, increased enrollment, and new theology and nursing programs

Washington, DC, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Kilpatrick, president of The Catholic University of America, gave an invited address to the bishops of the United States during their November 2025 plenary meeting in Baltimore, Md. The University is the only university founded by the U.S. bishops, in 1887, with the approval of Pope Leo XIII.

Kilpatrick announced new initiatives in artificial intelligence, including the“Artificial Intelligence and the Church” primer, an online resource to help the bishops navigate the pastoral and ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence, and their impact on human flourishing.

“For us, academic excellence and fidelity to the Church are not competing goals. They are the foundation of true intellectual and societal leadership. Our scholars assist the Church and society in discerning ethical responses to advances in artificial intelligence, healthcare, biomedical science, and the social sciences, with the shared goal of advancing the common good,” he said.

Among the highlights of the talk:



Enrollment has jumped nearly 14% in three years and is now over 5,500 students, driven in part by a 50% jump in first-year students in nursing and law this year.

Initiatives in artificial intelligence that respect human dignity include a new institute for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies led by Taylor Black, a Microsoft director; the bishops' primer; and new undergraduate and master's degrees in artificial intelligence.

Expanding formation programs for clergy and laity include a hybrid licentiate in sacred theology (S.T.L.), a partnership with Word on Fire Institute for a master's in evangelization and culture, the Fulton J. Sheen Excellence in Preaching Initiative, and a church management program in the Busch School of Business, whose graduates include clergy, laity, and a bishop. Accelerated nursing degree program that will help address a shortage of healthcare professionals.

The University has close ties with the bishops. More than 100 active and retired bishops are alumni of Catholic University. Twelve U.S. cardinals and bishops are on the University's Board of Trustees and Cardinal Robert McElroy, archbishop of Washington, is chancellor.

U.S. parishes take up an annual collection for the University. Last year, the collection provided $5 million toward initiatives to support students.

The University also provides $4,000 scholarships to all Catholic parishioners who apply and are accepted.

ABOUT: The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and 31 research facilities and is home to more than 5,500 undergraduate and graduate students.

