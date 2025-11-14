Wendy Whitman Cobb

Professor of Strategy and Security Studies, Air University

Dr. Wendy N. Whitman Cobb is Professor of Strategy and Security Studies at the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS). Dr. Whitman Cobb received a BA and MA from the University of Central Florida, both in political science, and a PhD in political science from the University of Florida. Her research focuses on the political and institutional dynamics of space policy, public opinion of space exploration, and the influence of commerce on potential space conflict. Dr. Whitman Cobb's work has been published in Space Policy, Astropolitics, Congress and the Presidency, Strategic Studies Quarterly, and The Journal of Political Science Education. She is the author of Privatizing Peace: How Commerce Can Reduce Conflict in Space (Routledge, 2020) and the co-author of Space Policy for the 21st Century (University of Florida Press, 2024), a first of its kind space policy textbook.



2019–present Professor of Strategy and Security Studies, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies 2013–2019 Associate professor, Cameron University



2012 University of Florida, Ph.D./Political Science

2007 University of Central Florida, MA/Political Science 2006 University of Central Florida, BA/Political Science

American Political Science Association

