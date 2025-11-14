$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wendy Whitman Cobb


2025-11-14 03:11:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Strategy and Security Studies, Air University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Wendy N. Whitman Cobb is Professor of Strategy and Security Studies at the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies (SAASS). Dr. Whitman Cobb received a BA and MA from the University of Central Florida, both in political science, and a PhD in political science from the University of Florida. Her research focuses on the political and institutional dynamics of space policy, public opinion of space exploration, and the influence of commerce on potential space conflict. Dr. Whitman Cobb's work has been published in Space Policy, Astropolitics, Congress and the Presidency, Strategic Studies Quarterly, and The Journal of Political Science Education. She is the author of Privatizing Peace: How Commerce Can Reduce Conflict in Space (Routledge, 2020) and the co-author of Space Policy for the 21st Century (University of Florida Press, 2024), a first of its kind space policy textbook.

Experience
  • 2019–present Professor of Strategy and Security Studies, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies
  • 2013–2019 Associate professor, Cameron University
Education
  • 2012 University of Florida, Ph.D./Political Science
  • 2007 University of Central Florida, MA/Political Science
  • 2006 University of Central Florida, BA/Political Science
Professional Memberships
  • American Political Science Association

The Conversation

MENAFN14112025000199003603ID1110346425



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search