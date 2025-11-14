From UK To USA: Kevin Emery & Mary Ortiz Turn Creative Love Into Global Creator Mission With Elevate Souls Productions

MENAFN - GetNews) From the quiet corners of Grimsby, UK, to the vibrant creative hubs of the United States, Kevin Emery, an international musical artist, singer-songwriter, and visionary, alongside his fiancée and creative partner Mary Ortiz, has transformed their shared passion for music and purpose into a global mission that is reshaping the landscape of digital creativity and empowerment.







Kevin Emery 's story is one of extraordinary determination and creative brilliance. Born in Leek, Staffordshire, Kevin's musical roots trace back to childhood karaoke sessions with his father, where his love for performance and storytelling first blossomed.

Despite enduring over twenty knee operations that challenged his physical limits, Kevin channeled his pain into purpose, teaching himself guitar, piano, and music production during long recovery periods. This transformative journey culminated in a groundbreaking achievement in September 2024, when Kevin released his album DeepDive, a 12-track, spiritually and healing-based project written, recorded, mixed, mastered, and released in under 24 hours. This feat introduced a new paradigm in music, utilizing frequency-based healing and emotional restoration.

Each track integrates subtle healing frequencies and heart-brain coherence tones, designed to help listeners align their energy and find inner peace. Kevin's innovative approach has garnered attention from spiritual leaders and scientists alike, including Gregg Braden, who recognized the deep harmonic principles embedded in the music. This project exemplifies Kevin's belief that music is a universal language capable of elevating the soul and transforming lives.

Building on this momentuт, Kevin joined forces with Mary Ortiz, a talented U.S.-based lyricist and mental health advocate, to create their second full-length album, Ortiz-Emery Drunk On You. This cross-continent collaboration symbolizes not only their personal love story but also a shared creative vision that transcends borders. Mary's poignant lyricism complements Kevin's production and vocals, weaving narratives of connection, vulnerability, and hope.

Mary's advocacy for mental health shines through her mantra, "It's okay not to be okay sometimes. Just don't stay there," a message that resonates deeply within their music and community work. Together, Kevin and Mary cofounded Elevate Souls Productions LCN LLC in early 2025, a global multi-certified TikTok LIVE Creator Network Agency that has rapidly evolved into a powerhouse for creator mentorship and empowerment.

Elevate Souls Productions operates across multiple TikTok regions, providing free mentorship, business-building guidance, and certified training to creators worldwide. Their mission is clear: to uplift, empower, and unite creators by helping them build sustainable careers through TikTok LIVE hosting and digital media. Elevate Souls Productions stands out for its foundation of integrity, compassion, and opportunity. The agency offers a comprehensive suite of programs, including personal creator mentorship, TikTok LIVE growth and strategy training, content development, brand building, and official TikTok certification courses.

Creators receive tailored growth plans, mindset coaching, and community support designed to foster confidence, consistency, and long-term success. The agency's commitment to professionalism is further reinforced through an exclusive partnership with Sunfly Karaoke, ensuring all creators operate within TikTok's music licensing guidelines, protecting artists and enhancing live performance quality.

One of the agency's most notable achievements is the certification of three of its agents, Wanda Patterson, Delaney Kerwin, and Alta Goodman, by TikTok, marking a significant milestone in Elevate Souls Productions' role as a leader in professional creator mentorship. This recognition highlights the agency's impact in nurturing talent and building a trusted global network renowned for its passion, positivity, and professionalism.

Kevin's philosophy is simple yet profound: "Never set limits for we have none." This mindset fuels his relentless creative output, releasing two original tracks daily, with the intention of surpassing legendary artists like Johnny Cash in total song releases. His music spans genres from pop and rock to country, rap, and R&B, drawing inspiration from icons such as Dohhn Lennon, Johnny Cash, Meat Loaf, Deep Purple, and Eminem. His songs are bold, vulnerable, and deeply personal, often reflecting themes of love, struggle, faith, and healing.

Mary's influence extends beyond songwriting; she is a vital force in the agency's community-building efforts and mental health advocacy. Her message encourages creators and fans alike to embrace their struggles while striving for growth and healing. Together, Kevin and Mary are developing the Elevate Souls Podcast Network, set to launch in 2025, which will further their mission to uplift others through authentic storytelling, music, and meaningful conversations.

The impact of Kevin Emery and Elevate Souls Productions is measurable not only in numbers but in lives changed. With over 436 creators managed, 7 million successful engagements, and 452 global partnerships, the agency has fostered a community-like environment where creators support one another's growth and share their voices freely. Their official TikTok programs, hosted through a verified Discord server, provide a safe and inspiring space for creators to learn, collaborate, and thrive.

Kevin's journey from local karaoke nights to international acclaim is a powerful narrative of faith, creativity, and heart. His work exemplifies how art can serve as a vehicle for healing and empowerment, transcending physical and geographical boundaries. "Elevate your soul through purposeful media," Kevin says, encapsulating the essence of his mission.