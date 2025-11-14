Nasdaq Forecast 14/11: Plunges To Test Support Area (Video)
- The Nasdaq 100 saw a sharp, unexpected selloff on Thursday, but the price remains within a broader uptrend near 25,000 and the 50-day EMA. Despite recent volatility, key support levels suggest traders may soon look for a buying opportunity.
It is worth noting that the 25,000 level is right around where we are hanging out. Furthermore, you also have the 50-day EMA in the same neighborhood. So, I do think you have a scenario where traders are going to be looking at this through the lens of a buy on the dip situation. We'll just have to wait and see. We don't see the bounce yet, but ultimately, this is a market that I do think is going to find a lot of support in the round figure of 25,000, as well as the 50-day EMA and the uptrend line.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo all things being equal, what I expect to see is maybe a short-term drop from here, perhaps. And then at that point in time, we'll be looking at a potential bounce. Now, once we get that bounce, you've got the very real possibility of being a buyer again, because we are in an uptrend. Now, with that being said, if we were to drop down below the 24,600 level, then it's likely that we would see a significant drop down to the 24,000 level.I don't think that happens, but we'll just have to wait and see. We've had a couple of these ugly red candlesticks as of late, but the market does continue to show a bit of resiliency here, as we had seen about five trading sessions ago last week, when we plunged below the 50-day EMA only to turn back around. As things stand right now, I expect to see that happen again.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
