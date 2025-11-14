CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Targets Glioblastoma With Innovative Therapies, Addressing One Of Oncology's Greatest Unmet Needs



Glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”) is an aggressive brain cancer with limited treatment options, and CEO John Climaco emphasized the company's commitment to overcoming the blood-brain barrier, a key obstacle in brain cancer therapy.

Lead candidate TPI 287, an abeotaxane, has shown early evidence of appearing to cross the blood-brain barrier and producing clinical responses.

Phase 2 planning is underway following encouraging data from a Phase 1 combination study with bevacizumab (Avastin).

The company's repurposed global clinical network and regulatory progress position it for potential late-stage development in 2026. TPI 287 holds multiple Orphan Drug Designations, covering gliomas, neuroblastoma, and other CNS-related indications.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel treatments for primary and metastatic brain cancers is sharpening its focus on glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), one of the deadliest and least treatable forms of cancer. In a recent interview on The BioMedWire Podcast, CEO John Climaco described glioblastoma as“one of the two greatest unmet needs in oncology today,” alongside pancreatic cancer ( ).

“There is no cure,” Climaco said.“Patients have very little hope. Our mission is to change that...

