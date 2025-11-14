Cascale Members Top Scorers In Wood Furniture Scorecard 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) Cascale members are among the top and high-scoring companies in the 2025 Wood Furniture Scorecard, an annual accountability tool from the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and National Wildlife Federation (NWF) that evaluates furniture retailers on their wood sourcing and production policies.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has advanced from a high scorer to a top scorer since last year, increasing its sustainably sourced wood from 95 percent to 98 percent and diverting 400 urban trees from the waste stream in 2025, up from 300 in 2024. A Cascale member since 2014, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the parent company of many namesake brands, including Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, and Rejuvenation.

Target, a consistently strong performer, has maintained its high-score status. Both companies are members of Cascale and the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC). Target has been a Cascale member since 2013 and is one of the organization's founding members, operating from its Minneapolis-based headquarters with more than 1,800 stores and over 35 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada.

Now in its eighth year, the Wood Furniture Scorecard - led by SFC and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) - highlights companies that are driving more sustainable and transparent wood sourcing practices across the furniture sector. The initiative recognizes three award levels: Top Scorers, High Scorers, and Most Improved. Scores are published annually on the SFC website in November. This year's scorecard included analysis of 111 total companies. According to the scorecard's methodology, Top Scorers earned 30 or more points across the three categories of Responsible Wood Sourcing Policy; Responsible Sourcing Practices and Performance; and Additional Actions. High Scorers include 19 to 29 points across the three categories. Most Improved includes companies that earn at least 10 points more than they have earned in previous years, though less than the threshold for High Score, though no companies scored in 2025 met this criteria.

This is the first Wood Furniture Scorecard to be released since Cascale acquired key assets of the SFC in September 2025, extending Cascale's impact beyond apparel into the home furnishings sector and supporting its two pillars: combating climate change and promoting decent work for all.

Cascale commends the ongoing leadership of SFC and NWF in promoting credible, data-driven approaches to sustainability. Responsible material sourcing is a cornerstone of climate action and decent work across the consumer goods value chain - values shared across Cascale's global alliance and embedded in its members' pursuit of measurable impact for both people and planet.