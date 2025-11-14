FIFA U-17 World Cup: Switzerland, Mali, Portugal Advance To Round Of 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Switzerland advanced to the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, after defeating Egypt 3-1 in their match Friday at Aspire Academy.

The Swiss goals were scored by Nevio Scherrer, Ethan Bruchez, and Gil Stiel, while Anas Rashdi scored Egypt's lone goal.

Switzerland will face the winner of the Ireland vs. Canada match in the Round of 16.

Mali also advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Zambia 3-1. The Malian goals were scored by Raymond Boumba, Seydou Dembele, and Lamine Keita, while Mapalo Simot scored Zambia's only goal. Mali will face the winner of the Morocco-USA match in the next round.

Portugal also booked a spot in he last 16 after defeating Belgium 2-1. Anisio Cabral scored both goals for Portugal, while Noah Fernandez scored Belgium's lone goal. Portugal will meet the winner of the Argentina-Mexico match in the round of 16.