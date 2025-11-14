VIDEO: MOI Highlights Ways To Protect Against Cyber-Attacks, Urges Use Of Metrash For Reporting Crime

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Residents and citizens in Qatar have been advised on the latest trends regarding online scams, how to avoid been scammed and are encouraged to use metrash app in reporting such crimes.

In a video posted on X by the Ministry of Interior, a cross section of residents and citizens shared their answers to questions about online scams incidents in Qatar.

In the event of receiving a link,“before clicking on any link or message, make sure you know what its about” said one respondent.

Others also responded to questions on common methods used by scammers and on how one should respond to phishing attacks.

They advised people to stay aware, be sure of their sources of information and report cybercrimes incidents through the metrash service