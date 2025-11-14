Magic Jump Celebrates 30 Years With New SEGA® Partnership To Launch Sonic The Hedgehogtm Licensed Inflatables

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Magic Jump, Inc., a global leader in commercial inflatable attractions and the industry's“Home of Licensed Inflatables,” is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a groundbreaking new partnership. The company has partnered up with SEGA to introduce a full line of Sonic the Hedgehog licensed inflatables at the IAAPA Expo 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

The collaboration marks the first time Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the world's most recognized and enduring entertainment icons, will speed into the inflatable industry. The new collection will include bounce houses, combo units, and obstacle courses, giving rental operators and Family Entertainment Centers the chance to bring Sonic's world of adventure and storytelling to life like never before.

“Magic Jump Inc. is thrilled to collaborate with SEGA to introduce, for the first time, captivating storytelling inflatables that are based on the renowned Sonic the Hedgehog brand,” said Sam Bagumyan, General Manager of Magic Jump, Inc.“We at Magic Jump are honored to receive the trust from the leadership at SEGA to introduce an extensive range of inflatable games and products.”

This milestone marks 30 years of innovation, quality, and leadership in the inflatable manufacturing industry for Magic Jump. Over three decades, the company has built a reputation for superior product durability, safety, and customer service - and, as the“Home of Licensed Inflatables,” continues to set the standard for licensed entertainment attractions.

The Sonic the Hedgehog inflatables will be officially unveiled at IAAPA Expo 2025 (Booth 5655) in Orlando, where attendees can be among the first to experience the next evolution of inflatables designed to engage and excite audiences worldwide.

About Magic Jump, Inc.:

Established in 1995, Magic Jump is one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial inflatable attractions for party rental businesses and Family Entertainment Centers – and the new“Home of Licensed Inflatables.” Magic Jump has an unparalleled reputation for superior product quality and exceptional customer service. With Magic Jump products, kids bounce around on the best commercial inflatable amusement equipment available. We Love Inflatables!

About SEGA of America, Inc.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative experiences for console, PC, mobile and other emerging platforms. SEGA is the first publisher to rank #1 three separate times (2016, 2020, and 2024) in Metacritic's Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Total WarTM, Like a DragonTM, Football ManagerTM, Virtua Fighter, and Crazy TaxiTM, along with Atlus' PersonaTM series and the critically acclaimed new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazioTM. The company is also expanding its transmedia strategy, with numerous film and TV projects underway across multiple franchises. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit .

CSEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

