African Energy Chamber G20 Forum Fireside Chats To Explore The Future Of Africa's Oil And Gas Value Chain

The African Energy Chamber's G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum ( ) – taking place on November 21 in Johannesburg – will host two exclusive fireside chats that will unpack the future of Africa's oil and gas value chain, exploring how upstream growth, midstream diversification and downstream modernization can accelerate investment across the continent. At a time when African governments and companies are repositioning themselves for new exploration, refining upgrades and energy-transition aligned strategies, these dialogues will highlight the role of global partnerships in driving Africa's energy and climate goals.

Oando PLC has set a strong example for how independent oil and gas companies can position themselves at the helm of African energy diversification. By evolving from a trading and downstream company into one of sub-Saharan Africa's most competitive and integrated groups, the company is not only expanding its investments but unlocking the potential of the continent's oil and gas value chain. Recent developments reflect this approach. In 2024, the company acquired Eni's Nigerian Agip Oil Company in a move that widened its upstream portfolio. The company also launched Oando Mining – focusing on developing lithium and other critical minerals -, while reinforcing its downstream and marketing business.

These efforts reflect a commitment to a diversified energy portfolio, one that many independents can mirror across the continent. During the G20 Forum, Tinubu will participate in a fireside chat on Strategy, Growth and Expansion: From Upstream to Energy Diversification. The session will offer insight into the company's energy strategy, opportunities for African independents in Africa and the need to expand the continent's oil and gas value chain.

“Africa's oil and gas value chain is full of untapped potential, and companies like Oando are proving what is possible when African champions lead from the front. Oando's growth story shows that with the right capital and the right partnerships, African companies can drive transformative expansion across the entire value chain,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

Meanwhile, the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) – the country's newly-formed state entity – has set its sights on accelerated project development, with a view to strengthening supply chains and enhancing fuel security. In addition to pursuing upstream projects, the SANPC has committed to transforming the country's midstream sector through the revival of strategic refining infrastructure. Lack of investments have long-plagued the country's refineries, leading to an over-reliance on imports that have made South Africa vulnerable to supply disruptions. However, the SANPC strives to turn this trend around. Key projects include the revitalization of the SAPREF refinery and reinstatement of the Gas-to-Liquids refinery. The company aims to bring the 180,000 barrel per day SAPREF facility back online following a closure in 2022, boosting capacity to between 400,000 bpd and 600,000 bpd in the long-run.

A fireside chat at the G20 Forum will unlock the role these infrastructure projects will play in the country's energy future. The discussion will feature the SANPC's CEO Godfrey Moagi, who is expected to share insight into strategies for strengthening the country's oil and gas supply chain. The discussions takes place under the theme Repositioning the National Champion: Refinery Modernization and De-Risking South Africa's Supply Chain, providing investors with exclusive insights into South Africa's midstream expansion strategy.

“South Africa's energy security hinges on strengthening its downstream infrastructure, modernizing refineries and building a supply chain that is resilient, competitive and future-ready. SANPC is positioned to play a pivotal national role, but unlocking this vision requires global finance, technology partnerships and strategic investors who are willing to back long-term refinery upgrades and fuel-security projects,” Ayuk added.

With global interest in Africa's energy markets rising and new policies across multiple countries seeking to accelerate upstream and downstream investment, the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum's fireside chats promise to provide strategic clarity and actionable insight for investors, national companies and international financiers seeking to expand their footprint across the continent.

To register for the Forum click here.

