Maintaining Goodwill Is India's True Nature: Mohan Bhagwat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 14 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Rao Bhagwat on Friday said that goodwill is the true nature of India, adding that societal problems cannot be resolved merely through rules and logic but through mutual goodwill.

He noted that selfishness has dominated the world for thousands of years, yet attempts to build happiness on selfish motives have consistently failed.

“Those who wield power often work for their own interests, leaving no compassion in their hearts. Selfishness is inherently contradictory,” he said.

Bhagwat was addressing a social harmony meeting at the Narad Auditorium of Pathey Kan Sansthan in Malviya Nagar.

He said efforts are being made by certain forces to hinder India's progress.

“Hindus are the lifeblood of India, and those who attempt to break the nation first try to weaken Hindus. Today, the drug network is being expanded as part of this effort to weaken the country,” he asserted.

Speaking about the Sangh's proposed five-point transformation programme, Bhagwat said it focuses on social harmony, environmental conservation, family enlightenment, self-awareness, and civic duty. When there is unity and closeness within families, he said,“issues like drugs and love jihad stay away.”

He emphasised the need for small yet impactful environmental actions such as saving water, eliminating single-use plastic, and planting trees.

These practices, he said, should become part of social behaviour through goodwill-something that begins with individual action.

“When respect, love, and honour exist among all, every crisis finds a solution,” he added.

The programme was attended by RSS regional Sanghchalak Rameshchandra Agarwal, officials from various social organisations, and several dignitaries from across the state.