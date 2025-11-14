PM Modi's MMC Swipe At Congress, Says 'Katta Sarkaar' Will Never Return To Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing the NDA's stellar show in Bihar elections, said that this was a vote for 'Viskit Bihar' and also launched a blistering attack at the Congress-RJD for 'misleading' people on imaginary claims of 'vote chori' and dividing the people on caste lines.

Addressing the party workers at the BJP HQs, PM Modi said that the people of Bihar have given a befitting reply to the divisive MY formula, jungle raj of the RJD regime and shattered their dreams of returning to power.

“When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar, the RJD party raised no objections. However, it unsettled the Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar,” he said.

Doubling down attack on the grand old party, he said that Congress was like a parasite, which was eating into the votes of its own allies.

Coining a new term, MMC for the Congress, he said that the grand old party has become MMC – Muslim League Maoist Congress. Reiterating the infighting charge within the RJD-Congress alliance, he said that the duo kept fighting during the elections while soliciting public support at poll rallies, and their altercation will soon come out in the open.

“There are many states where Congress has been out of power for decades – for 35 years in Bihar, 3 decades in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and so in other states,” he pointed out.

Training guns at the RJD, he said that the booth capturing and violence, which used to be a regular affair during their 'jungle raj' during elections, no longer exists, and today people are voting on issues of development.

Describing the NDA's win as the victory of Bihar, he said that the people of the state have vanquished those people who tried to hurt democracy with their motivated campaign.

Taking offence to likening of Chhath Puja with drama, PM Modi hit out at the Congress and RJD for not apologising to Chhathi Maiya and said that one can't expect them to respect the rich traditions of Bihar.

The Prime Minister also praised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive and praised the Election Commission's endeavour in carrying out the purification drive with precision.

“The elections in Bihar have proven one more thing. Now the country's voters, especially our young voters, take the purification of the voters' list seriously. The youth of Bihar have also supported the purification of the voter list. Now it becomes the responsibility of every party to activate their respective parties at the polling booths and join the work of purifying the voter list,” he said.