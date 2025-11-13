Kashmir's Diabetes Distress

Representational Photo

World Diabetes Day carries a deeper meaning for Kashmir. It points to a growing health crisis that has slowly spread through homes and hospitals across the valley.

Studies show that around 19 percent of adults in Jammu and Kashmir live with diabetes, almost double the national average. In cities, the figure rises to 26 percent, placing the region among the highest in North India.

Hospitals report a steady rise in new cases, and younger people are increasingly affected. Doctors at SKIMS and GMC Srinagar say that nearly one in five patients visiting their outpatient departments now suffers from diabetes or prediabetes. Many discover it late, when complications like kidney failure or heart disease have already begun.

Researchers point to the same causes: poor diet, lack of physical activity, obesity, and high stress.

Traditional Kashmiri meals once centered on grains, vegetables, and home-cooked food. Today, processed snacks, sweetened tea, and fried street food dominate daily life.

Long winters and sedentary routines make things worse. Studies from the Indian Council of Medical Research and local universities show that central obesity and hypertension are major risk factors among Kashmiris. Smoking and genetic predisposition add to the burden.

Diabetes is now one of the leading causes of blindness, kidney disease, and amputations in the region. It silently drains families of income and energy, often pushing them into debt from medical expenses.