Sierra Madre Announces Solid Q3 2025 Financial Results, La Guitarra Plant Expansion Underway

Additional Operational Details

Outlook

With the end of the rainy season in late October, the Company expects stronger fourth-quarter production as power outages subside and operations restart progresses at the Coloso and Nazareno mines with development, de-watering and access towards higher-grade areas. Following the closing of the July 2025 financing, the Company plans to purchase additional equipment for enhanced mine efficiency and increased overall grades, backup power generation, and production volumes.

Quarterly Financial Overview

Selected financial information set out below is based on and derives from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for each of the quarters listed, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS, as applicable to quarterly reporting:



Sep. 30,

2025 (Q3)

($) Jun. 30,

2025 (Q2)

($) Mar. 31,

2025 (Q1)

($) Dec. 31,

2024 (Q4)

($) Sep. 30,

2024 (Q3)

($) Jun. 30,

2024 (Q2)

($) Mar. 31,

2024 (Q1)

($) Dec 31,

2023 (Q4)

($) Revenues 5,519,847 5,357,415 4,841,242 3,938,323 2,535,617 - - - Gross profit 1,703,944 1,288,214 1,236,354 1,111,948 248,031 - - - Care and maintenance

expenses - - - - - 349,401 553,693 657,197 Foreign

exchange loss

(gain) 94,727 56,879 (64,065) (175,608) 52,302 (207,388) 48,921 168,091 Interest

expense 220,152 220,813 199,845 191,469 55,250 28,350 - - Impairment - - - - - - - 2,906,681 Income (loss)

for the quarter 67,842 276,160 335,875 (37,936) (947,092) (1,885,874) (1,204,826) (4,695,897) Total assets 51,676,308 37,714,506 36,182,560 34,891,015 34,479,382 33,931,187 30,226,383 30,478,627 Total non -

current liabilities 8,961,154 8,817,414 8,710,461 8,431,885 8,249,918 7,929,490 2,935,772 2,949,152 Income (loss)

per share -

basic and

diluted 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.03)

















Weighted

average

number of

shares

- basic

- diluted

176,309,293

177,912,944

154,225,345

155,576,337

153,942,993

154,295,653

153,942,993

153,942,993

152,869,623

152,869,623

152,692,993

152,692,993

149,827,944

149,827,944

146,504,261

146,504,261

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), both are available on SEDAR+ ( ) and on the Company's website ( ).

AgEq ounces produced have been determined using a ratio of 87.63 Au:Ag for Q3 and 97.86 for Q2. AgEq ounces sold have been determined using the actual Ag and Au prices obtained during the quarter. The determined ratio used was 88.70 Au:Ag for Q3 and 98.43 for Q2.

The Company reports non-GAAP measures, which include Cash Cost of Production per Tonne, Cash Cost per AgEq ounce sold, All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per AgEq ounce sold and Average Realized Price per AgEq ounce sold and Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's Q3 2025 MD&A for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Director of Sierra Madre, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM) (OTCQX: SMDRF) is a precious metals development and exploration company focused on the Guitarra mine in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico, and the exploration and development of its Tepic property in Nayarit, Mexico. The Guitarra mine is a permitted underground mine, which includes a 500 t/d processing facility that operated until mid-2018 and restarted commercial production in January 2025.

The +2,600 ha Tepic Project hosts low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization with an existing historic resource.

Sierra Madre's management team has played key roles in managing the exploration and development of silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. Sierra Madre's team of professionals has collectively raised over $1 billion for mining companies.

On behalf of the board of directors of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.,

"Alexander Langer"

Alexander Langer

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

778-820-1189

Contact:

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions

The Company's decision to place the mine into commercial production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports from previous operations and the results of test mining and processing. The Company is not basing any production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies and, as a result, there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Guitarra Mine Complex, including increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, including the expected timing of concentrate shipments; the Company increasing production; the Company receiving revenues on a weekly basis and such revenues allowing the Company to comfortably expand to without further capital needs; production and the expected timing and production levels thereof.

The forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that predicted production levels will be achieved and that existing production levels will be maintained.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its future plans as intended, that predicted production levels will be achieved and that existing production levels will be maintained.

Although management of the Company has attempted identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

1 A copy of the 2023 NI 43-101 report, prepared by TechSer Mining Consultants Ltd. ("TechSer") of Vancouver B.C., by David Thomas, P.Geo. and QP Geology and Cristian Garcia, P.Eng. and QP Mining, titled "La Guitarra Mineral Resource Estimate Guitarra Silver-Gold Project, Temascaltepec, Estado de México, México" with an effective date of October 24, 2023, is available on SEDAR+ and the company's website at







