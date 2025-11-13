Fei Gao is a Lecturer specialised in Taxation in the Discipline of Accounting, Governance, and Regulations at the University of Sydney Business School. Fei teaches business law at both postgraduate and undergraduate levels and is an emerging researcher building a strong research portfolio focused on transfer pricing and international taxation.

