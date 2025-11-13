$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fei Gao


2025-11-13 03:13:17
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Taxation, Discipline of Accounting, Governance & Regulation, The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Fei Gao is a Lecturer specialised in Taxation in the Discipline of Accounting, Governance, and Regulations at the University of Sydney Business School. Fei teaches business law at both postgraduate and undergraduate levels and is an emerging researcher building a strong research portfolio focused on transfer pricing and international taxation.

  • –present Lecturer in Taxation, Discipline of Accounting, Governance & Regulation, The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
  • 2024 The University of Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy

