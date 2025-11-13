Bernice Hua Ma

Research Fellow, Health Economics Group, School of Population and Preventive Medicine, Monash University

Bernice is a health economist, specialising in the evaluation of disability policies and interventions in Australia. She completed her PhD from the Centre for Health Economics at Monash Business School in 2024 and now serves as a Research Fellow at Monash University's Health Economics Group within the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Her research is dedicated to advancing evidence-based policymaking, with a strong focus on policy evaluation and the methodologies used to conduct such evaluations.

Bernice's work spans critical issues in disability policy, mental health, and the well-being of marginalised communities.

Prior to joining Monash University as a research fellow, she had worked at the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), where she led research and evaluations of NDIS-funded programs and interventions.

2024 Centre for Health Economics, Monash University, PhD in Health Economics

