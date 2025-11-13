The Raja Saab To Bhoot Bangla: 5 Upcoming Horror Movies Fans Can't Miss In 2026

Horror-comedy films have gained huge popularity and box office success in recent years. In 2026, several releases promise scares and laughs. Here's a look at five upcoming horror-comedy films to watch.

Release Date: January 9, 2026

This is a South Indian horror-comedy film, made in Telugu, and will have a pan-India release. Along with Telugu, the film can be watched in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Maruthi Dasari has directed the film. Prabhas is in the lead role, and with him, actors like Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar will be seen.

Release Date: April 2, 2026

This horror-comedy film is directed by the veteran director Priyadarshan. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Paresh Rawal will be seen in the film. The movie will be released in Hindi.

Release Date: May 15, 2026

This is a Bollywood folk mythological horror-thriller film, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. This film, which shows the mysterious story of a jungle, will have Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

Release Date: 2026 (date not yet fixed)

Based on the folk tales of Kerala, this horror film is directed by George Kora. Ramkumar will play the main role in this Malayalam film. Details of the rest of the star cast are not yet available.

Release Date: December 24, 2026

The film's shooting will begin in January 2026. Amar Kaushik or Aditya Sarpotdar will direct this film from the Maddock horror-comedy universe. Earlier, Kiara Advani was supposed to play the lead role. But now, 'Saiyara' fame Anitt Padda will be seen in it. Details of the rest of the star cast are yet to come.