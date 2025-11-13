Sanya, China: Building A Global Hub For Deep-Sea Technology Research And International Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANYA, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the 3rd Hainan Free Trade Port International Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Forum (ISTICF) & Deep-Sea Technology Innovation Conference (DSTIC) concluded successfully at the Deep-Sea Science and Technology Innovation Public Platform in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, Sanya, China. The event brought together more than 400 participants from 25 countries to exchange ideas and foster international cooperation on topics such as deep-sea exploration and the sustainable development of the blue economy.

An official from Administration of Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City noted that since its inauguration in September 2023, the Deep-Sea Science and Technology Innovation Public Platform in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City has hosted nearly 400 academic forums and scientific exchange events, covering cutting-edge fields such as deep-sea technology, aerospace integration, advanced nuclear materials, biomedicine, intellectual property, and ecological and environmental protection. An emerging global hub for scientific and technological innovation and exchange is rapidly taking shape.

What makes the Yazhou Bay Deep-Sea Science and Technology Innovation Public Platform a magnet for global researchers and enterprises? The answer lies in its innovative open-sharing model for research and development in deep-sea science and technology.

With an investment of 2 billion yuan, the platform is equipped with advanced scientific instruments and specialized laboratories, providing resident research institutions and enterprises with one-stop services such as instrument sharing by reservation, reagent supply, equipment maintenance, and hazardous chemicals transit. This shared-resource model facilitates efficient use of large-scale scientific facilities, helping to reduce R&D costs and enhance collaboration. In addition, the platform has pioneered an integrated "land-pond-lake-sea" testing chain, capable of simulating complex marine environments ranging from coastal waters to the open ocean. This enables full-cycle testing and validation for new marine equipment.

"Here, our R&D cycle has been significantly shortened," said Dr. Wang Haiyang, a researcher from the Ocean Engineering Team at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, who is working on next-generation deep-sea communication technology. "In the past, we had to travel across multiple sites to move from laboratory testing to real-world verification. Now, the platform's shared facilities and connected testing environments allow us to focus more on achieving technological breakthroughs."

According to an official from the Administration of Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, the platform will continue to expand international cooperation in areas such as marine renewable energy and ecological conservation. By continuously improving its services and building cross-disciplinary innovation alliances, it aims to promote industry-academia-research integration and drive the sustainable growth of the deep-sea technology sector.

