Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights and Subsequent Activity



Total gross investment income of $15.1 million. Interest income accounted for $13.8 million, of which $1.9 million was related to one-time pre-payment premiums from early payoffs

Net investment income of $9.5 million, or $0.42 per weighted average share outstanding

Total investment portfolio of $311.4 million at fair value

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $13.27 on September 30, 2025

Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025

Funded eleven portfolio companies with $66.3 million in aggregate par value during the third quarter of 2025

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company funded a $5.0 million investment to a new borrower As of September 30, 2025, there were 22,820,590 common shares issued and outstanding on a basic and fully diluted basis



Peter Sack, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented,“We are a highly differentiated BDC with a portfolio, strategy, platform, and credit quality that continue to stand out from the rest of the industry. At a time when borrower credit concerns, portfolio interest rate sensitivity, and dividend coverage issues are common concerns across the industry, Chicago Atlantic BDC has relied upon our platform's originations and underwriting acumen to build a strong portfolio with no loans on non-accrual, low exposure to third party originators, and limited downside exposure to interest rate declines. With $66.7 million of gross originations during the quarter, another record for the Company, and another $5.0 million subsequent to quarter end, we were able to utilize a portion of our new credit facility while improving the diversification of the portfolio. By remaining under-levered through a patient approach compared with the rest of the industry, we have also reserved available liquidity to deploy over the balance of the year and into 2026 to take advantage of new opportunities.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity



As of September 30, 2025, the Company's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $311.4 million across 37 portfolio companies.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company funded eleven portfolio companies with an aggregate par value of $66.3 million, seven of which were in new borrowers. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company funded one investment to a new borrower with an aggregate par value of $5.0 million.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company had principal amortization and repayments of $62.7 million, of which $0.5 million was receivable as of September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, there were no loans on non-accrual status.



Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, total investment income was approximately $15.1 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company incurred net expenses of approximately $5.6 million, resulting in net investment income of approximately $9.5 million, or $0.42 per weighted average share, and a net increase in net assets from operations of approximately $8.8 million, or $0.39 per weighted average share.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $99.5 million of liquidity including $10.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $11 million of borrowings outstanding on its $100 million senior credit facility. As of November 12, 2025, the Company has $7.5 million outstanding on its senior credit facility and approximately $97.8 million of liquidity.

Net Asset Value

As of September 30, 2025, NAV per share was $13.27 compared with $13.23 as of June 30, 2025. The increase in NAV per share was primarily driven by growth in net assets. Total net assets as of September 30, 2025, were $302.9 million compared to $301.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record of December 31, 2025.

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The number to call for the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at chicagoatlantic.

A replay of the call will be available at by the end of day on November 13, 2025.

Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

