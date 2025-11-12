TTEC Digital Recognized As The 2025 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2025 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Partner of the Year. This award honors our team's relentless commitment to delivering innovative, AI-enabled customer experience solutions that drive real business outcomes for our clients,” said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital.

Ross Lotharius, Global Leader, Microsoft Practice at TTEC Digital, commented,“Receiving this award highlights our commitment to cultivating exceptional talent and delivering excellence at every stage. This recognition reflects our team's passion for guiding clients into an AI-enabled future, leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Copilot to unlock transformative value, drive innovation, and set new benchmarks for intelligent customer engagement.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation over the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations. TTEC Digital was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Dynamics 365 Service, driving digital transformation and business success.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.“This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”

