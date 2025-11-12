Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 12, 2025
-
Why picked: Contemporary MPB in an intimate, beachfront jazz club-great seated start.
Start: 20:00 (doors typically from ~19:00)
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Tickets: Eventim listing (Nov 12)
-
Why picked: A legend of Brazilian soul joins for a late, high-energy closer by the beach.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note Rio
Tickets: Eventim
-
Why picked: Trombone-forward jazz homage in Botafogo's cult discovery room.
Start: House 19:00; show 20:00 (R$30 advance; R$40 door)
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website/Tickets: Audio Rebel event
-
Why picked: Classic Lapa roda with a floor that sings every chorus-mid-week essential.
Start: 19:30 (house opens 19:30; show ~20:30)
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website/Tickets: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
-
Andréia Pedroso -“Cheia de Bossa” - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
- Little Club, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Venue Instagram (Nov 12 post)
Quartas de Samba - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Venue site. Recent Wednesday series post
Copacabana ↔ Botafogo: Start at Blue Note for Zanna (20:00), jump 10–12 min to Audio Rebel (20:00 set rolling), then circle back to Blue Note for Fi Bueno + Sandra Sá (22:30).
Centro/Lapa swing: Begin 19:30 at Carioca da Gema, stroll Rua do Lavradio for Rio Scenarium's Wednesday samba, then choose a late ride to Copacabana for the 22:30 Blue Note closer.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Botafogo and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.
Listings gathered for Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment