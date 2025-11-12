Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 12, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Zanna launches her album“Reflexo” at Blue Note (20:00), Fi Bueno welcomes Sandra Sá for a late Blue Note set (22:30), Audio Rebel hosts a trombone tribute to J. J. Johnson & Raul de Souza (from 19:00/20:00), and Carioca da Gema fires up its Samba de Quarta (19:30); also notable are Andréia Pedroso's Cheia de Bossa at Beco das Garrafas (20:00) and“Quartas de Samba” at Rio Scenarium (from ~19:00).



Why picked: Contemporary MPB in an intimate, beachfront jazz club-great seated start.

Start: 20:00 (doors typically from ~19:00)

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: bluenoterio.com/show Tickets: Eventim listing (Nov 12)



Why picked: A legend of Brazilian soul joins for a late, high-energy closer by the beach.

Start: 22:30

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note Rio Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Trombone-forward jazz homage in Botafogo's cult discovery room.

Start: House 19:00; show 20:00 (R$30 advance; R$40 door)

Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo Website/Tickets: Audio Rebel event



Why picked: Classic Lapa roda with a floor that sings every chorus-mid-week essential.

Start: 19:30 (house opens 19:30; show ~20:30)

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro) Website/Tickets: cariocadagema.com/show



Andréia Pedroso - "Cheia de Bossa" - Beco das Garrafas (20:00) - Little Club, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Venue Instagram (Nov 12 post) Quartas de Samba - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Venue site. Recent Wednesday series post

Copacabana ↔ Botafogo: Start at Blue Note for Zanna (20:00), jump 10–12 min to Audio Rebel (20:00 set rolling), then circle back to Blue Note for Fi Bueno + Sandra Sá (22:30).

Centro/Lapa swing: Begin 19:30 at Carioca da Gema, stroll Rua do Lavradio for Rio Scenarium's Wednesday samba, then choose a late ride to Copacabana for the 22:30 Blue Note closer.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Botafogo and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards. Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.