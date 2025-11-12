Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 12, 2025


2025-11-12 03:24:05
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Zanna launches her album“Reflexo” at Blue Note (20:00), Fi Bueno welcomes Sandra Sá for a late Blue Note set (22:30), Audio Rebel hosts a trombone tribute to J. J. Johnson & Raul de Souza (from 19:00/20:00), and Carioca da Gema fires up its Samba de Quarta (19:30); also notable are Andréia Pedroso's Cheia de Bossa at Beco das Garrafas (20:00) and“Quartas de Samba” at Rio Scenarium (from ~19:00).

Top Picks Tonight Zanna e Banda -“Reflexo” (Album Launch) at Blue Note (20:00)
  • Why picked: Contemporary MPB in an intimate, beachfront jazz club-great seated start.
  • Start: 20:00 (doors typically from ~19:00)
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
  • Tickets: Eventim listing (Nov 12)
Fi Bueno - guest Sandra Sá at Blue Note (22:30)
  • Why picked: A legend of Brazilian soul joins for a late, high-energy closer by the beach.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note Rio
  • Tickets: Eventim
Tribute to J. J. Johnson & Raul de Souza - Audio Rebel (doors 19:00; show 20:00)
  • Why picked: Trombone-forward jazz homage in Botafogo's cult discovery room.
  • Start: House 19:00; show 20:00 (R$30 advance; R$40 door)
  • Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Website/Tickets: Audio Rebel event
Samba de Quarta - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Classic Lapa roda with a floor that sings every chorus-mid-week essential.
  • Start: 19:30 (house opens 19:30; show ~20:30)
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website/Tickets: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Also notable
  • Andréia Pedroso -“Cheia de Bossa” - Beco das Garrafas (20:00) - Little Club, Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Venue Instagram (Nov 12 post)
  • Quartas de Samba - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Venue site. Recent Wednesday series post
Suggested route

Copacabana ↔ Botafogo: Start at Blue Note for Zanna (20:00), jump 10–12 min to Audio Rebel (20:00 set rolling), then circle back to Blue Note for Fi Bueno + Sandra Sá (22:30).

Centro/Lapa swing: Begin 19:30 at Carioca da Gema, stroll Rua do Lavradio for Rio Scenarium's Wednesday samba, then choose a late ride to Copacabana for the 22:30 Blue Note closer.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Botafogo and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.

Listings gathered for Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

