Russians Steal About 23,000 Exhibits From Kherson Regional Museum Of Local History

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Museum of Local History.

“It is painful to write about the museum collections stolen by the Russians. It is difficult to single out the most valuable items, because each object, from massive stone steles to the smallest bead, contained a huge amount of information about our history and identity,” the statement said.

As noted, during the occupation of the city by Russian troops, about 23,000 museum items were stolen from the Kherson Regional Museum of Local History.

Photo: Kherson Regional Museum of Local History

According to the museum, the theft of the exhibition dedicated to the history of the region from the Stone Age to the Bronze Age, which was modernized in 2020, is indicative. The occupiers tore down the display panels and even stole models of ancient settlements. Late Paleolithic and Eneolithic artifacts, unique relics from the early metal age, examples of Trypillian culture, items that belonged to the Cimmerians, and other items were taken to occupied Crimea.

As museum workers emphasize, such“attention” to ancient artifacts is not accidental, because rewriting history at will and concealing facts are characteristic features of the Russian Federation's information warfare.

“They are trying to erase our memory. But history is in our DNA, in our hearts. We will definitely win, restore our museums, and return every stolen exhibit to its rightful place!” the museum emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Museum of Local History was looted by Russian occupiers.

In addition, as a result of targeted shelling, Russian troops destroyed a third of the building of the Kherson Museum of Local Histor, pierced the roof, and damaged the walls.

Photo: Kherson Regional Museum of Local History