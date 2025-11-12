Aryan Khan Gets Birthday Love From His 'Ba***Ds Of Bollywood' Stars

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan turned a year older on Wednesday. Marking his special day, he received tons of adorable birthday wishes from his fans and family members on social media.

'Ba***ds of Bollywood' Stars Wish Aryan Khan

The stars of his debut directorial 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, also extended their best wishes to him on his birthday. Raghav posted a hilarious yet adventurous video from the sets of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', In the clip, the duo is seen zooming around on an ATV bike, switching roles as rider and pillion, enjoying and basically living their best lives. The unfiltered fun, the video screams "boys just being boys" energy! Raghav captioned it, "Happy Birthday Brother, You are number 1." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Lakshya also took a stroll down memory lane and posted his candid picture with Aryan from the sets of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. "Happiest birthday Bhai (red heart emoji). Wishing you the happiest birthday, brother. So proud of everything you've built and the incredible vision you have brought to life with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. You have created something real, fearless, and full of heart -- and I am genuinely grateful to be a part of this journey with you. Wishing you more power, inspiration, and magic ahead," he posted.

About 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Since its release, the series, produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, has been loved by fans for its sharp take on the film industry. The series features an ensemble cast, including stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend, Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), and manager, Sanya (Aanya Singh), by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. It is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)