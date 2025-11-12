Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Rubio In Canada
New Delhi- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio with a focus on issues relating to trade and supply chains.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of a conclave of G7 foreign ministers in Canada.
Jaishankar said it was a“good” meeting.ADVERTISEMENT
“Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi,” the external affairs minister said on social media.
