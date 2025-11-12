Delhi Police Make Citywide Announcements Urging Vigilance

File photo

New Delhi- The Delhi Police has intensified security measures across the national capital following the Red Fort blast, with officers making public announcements urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious object or activity to the police.

Such announcements were heard near sensitive locations, including the Parliament area, Connaught Place, and railway stations.

Police teams equipped with loudspeakers were seen moving through crowded markets and bus terminals, asking people to remain cautious and immediately inform the nearest police post about unattended bags or suspicious movements.

A senior officer said the move is part of a citywide awareness drive to prevent any untoward incident.

“We have intensified patrolling and are also making announcements to raise awareness among people about any suspicious activity or object. All officers have been instructed to stay alert round the clock,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.