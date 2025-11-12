403
Barrick, Altius, Bombardier At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Barrick Mining Corporation (T) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $52.53. Gold prices may have pulled back the other day. However, many analysts do expect for the metal to rally to higher highs, all of which is a positive catalyst for companies like Barrick.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $41.22. Tuesday, Altius reported its Q3 2025 revenue of $17.2 million compared to $13.0 million in Q3 2024.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $3.33. At least one expert opines that the best stocks to invest $7,000 in or use your available TFSA contribution room right now are NorthWest Healthcare Properties, Amerigo and Gamehost.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $218.30. Bombardier reports third-quarter revenues rose by 11% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, fueled by $590 million of Services revenues, up 12% compared to the same period last year, and 34 aircraft deliveries, up 4 units compared to the same quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter reached $356 million, marking a 16% year-over-year increase.
Borealis Mining Company Limited (V) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $1.79. Borealis has successfully completed its second pour of gold and silver doré from the previously announced stockpile crushing and heap leaching at the Borealis minesite. A total of 42.83 pounds, equivalent to 617 troy ounces of doré.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $4.07. Baytex announced it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to sell its U.S. Eagle Ford assets to an undisclosed buyer for US$2.305 billion (approximately $3.25 billion) in cash.
Banyan Gold Corp. (V) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of 90 cents. Banyan was hailed in the press as possessing a“Yukon Discovery Poised for the Big Leagues.”
CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $84.80. Tuesday, CCL reported sales for the third quarter of 2025 increased 6.3% to $1,965.9 million, compared to $1,849.7 million for the third quarter of 2024.
Operating income for the third quarter of 2025 improved 11.4% to $321.8 million compared to $288.9 million for the comparable quarter of 2024.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $15.28. Chemtrade reported Q3 revenue of $532.8 million, an increase of $58.6 million or 12.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $151.2 million is the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA generated by Chemtrade since its inception and an increase of $14.0 million or 10.2% year-over-year.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $120.93. No news stories available.
Canada Nickel Company Inc. (V) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $1.44. Last week. Canada Nickel announced an in-situ carbon sequestration pilot study at its flagship Crawford Nickel Project near Timmins, Ontario. The pilot is being conducted in collaboration with the U.S. DOE ARPA-E team, led by the University of Texas at Austin.
Camino Minerals Corporation (V) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of 45 cents. Camino is arranging a non-brokered private placement to raise total gross proceeds of approx. $5.6 Million.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $42.44. Canadian Utilities announced today it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and including TD Securities Inc., Scotiabank, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and ATB Capital Markets.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $6.63. Last week, Discovery reported initial results from four key exploration projects at the Company's Porcupine Complex, including Hoyle Pond Mine, Borden Mine and Pamour Mine, as well as at Owl Creek, a high-priority target located approximately three kilometres west of Hoyle Pond.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) Hit a fresh 52-Week High of $11.03. Last week, Dexterra announced it had delivered strong results in Q3 2025 generating consolidated revenue of $281.2 million, compared to $269.7 million for the same period in 2024, with Support Services revenue growth driven primarily by new sales and strong market activity levels, as well as the acquisition of Right Choice Camps and Catering Ltd.
