Weride Autonomous Vehicle Involved In Minor Collision At Abu Dhabi Driftx 2025

A WeRide autonomous vehicle was involved in a minor collision during the DRIFTx 2025 event at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, held from November 10–12, 2025. The event is known for showcasing innovations in autonomous mobility, electric vehicles, and smart transportation systems.Details of the Incident

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred on November 12 when a human-driven car inadvertently merged into the path of WeRide's autonomous test vehicle. The autonomous car's sensors detected the sudden approach, but the collision could not be completely avoided due to the close proximity and timing.

No injuries were reported, but the WeRide vehicle suffered minor exterior damage, including a detached side sensor array, a broken mirror, and light scratches to the side panel. The other vehicle involved reportedly had only superficial damage.