403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Calls For Nationwide Rain-Prayer As Dry Weather Persists
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has called on all Muslims nationwide to perform a rain-prayer (Salat al- Istisqa), on Thursday as the Gulf nation faces a spell of dry weather.
The prayer, a practice deeply rooted in Islamic tradition, will take place at 6:04 am in 124 mosques and prayer grounds across the country. It dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who led such prayers to seek divine relief during dry seasons.
The ritual is a spiritual means of invoking rain and is often performed collectively when rainfall is delayed, reflecting a broader cultural and religious approach to coping with environmental hardship.
An Awqaf statement on Wednesday urged Muslims to approach the prayer with humility and reminded them of several acts believed to bring about divine acceptance of prayer including sincere repentance, restitution of rights, fasting and giving charity.
The statement cited Quranic verses and a hadith that emphasize the virtue of fasting and charity, advising participants to avoid adornment, wear simple clothing, and demonstrate modesty and spiritual need before God.
The prayer, a practice deeply rooted in Islamic tradition, will take place at 6:04 am in 124 mosques and prayer grounds across the country. It dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who led such prayers to seek divine relief during dry seasons.
The ritual is a spiritual means of invoking rain and is often performed collectively when rainfall is delayed, reflecting a broader cultural and religious approach to coping with environmental hardship.
An Awqaf statement on Wednesday urged Muslims to approach the prayer with humility and reminded them of several acts believed to bring about divine acceptance of prayer including sincere repentance, restitution of rights, fasting and giving charity.
The statement cited Quranic verses and a hadith that emphasize the virtue of fasting and charity, advising participants to avoid adornment, wear simple clothing, and demonstrate modesty and spiritual need before God.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment