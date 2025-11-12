Kerzner International And Assets Group To Launch Atlantis The Royal, Maldives In 2029
The project introduces a visionary dual-island concept - Family Island and Luxury Island - where contemporary design meets the magic of the sea, sky, and landscape.
Featuring 493 rooms, villas, and mansions, more than 20 dining venues, a world-class wellness sanctuary, the Lost Chambers Aquarium, and the spectacular Aquaventure Waterpark spanning 70,000 square metres with up to 15 iconic rides, this destination is poised to redefine luxury and experiential hospitality in the blade-->
