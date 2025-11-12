Quake Felt Across Lebanon Following Cyprus Tremor

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, November 12 (Petra) – The Lebanese Centre for Geophysics reported that an earthquake was felt this afternoon by residents of Beirut and northern Lebanon.The tremor followed a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that struck earlier in the day west of the island of Cyprus.The Lebanese Civil Defence announced that its teams conducted field operations in the northern city of Tripoli to ensure the safety of citizens who had left their homes in fear of aftershocks and to provide assistance to those temporarily displaced.