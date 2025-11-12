Fudgif Launches Advanced Montessori Training Programme For Elementary Stage Educators

The growing global interest in child-centred education has brought renewed attention to the Montessori method as a comprehensive and time-tested pedagogical approach. Rooted in observation, independence and respect for the natural development of the child, the Montessori method is increasingly being adopted by schools and institutions around the world. In response to this trend, The University of Girona Foundation: Innovation and Training (FUdGIF), in collaboration with the Montessori Palau International Research and Training Center (MIRTC), offers a certified AMI Montessori Guide Training for those interested in working with children aged 6 to 12. The programme is open to both education professionals and individuals seeking to begin or deepen their understanding of Montessori principles, providing a solid foundation for personal and professional growth.

The programme is officially accredited by the Association Montessori Internationale (AMI), the global authority founded by Dr Maria Montessori in 1929 to preserve the integrity of her pedagogical legacy. This certification ensures that the course meets rigorous international standards and prepares future educators to implement authentic Montessori practices in their classrooms.

Two training locations with international reach

FUdGIF offers two hybrid editions of the AMI 6–12 Guide Training, combining in-person and online components to suit different professional and personal circumstances:

Girona Summer Format (three-summer course): Fifth edition, beginning July 2026, held at the Montessori Palau International Research and Training Center (MIRTC).

Barcelona Academic Year Format (one-year course): Sixth edition, starting September 2026 located at the MA Montessori School. This is the first time the programme is offered in Barcelona in a single academic year, providing an excellent opportunity for recent graduates and professionals seeking an internationally recognised AMI Master's degree that enables them to work anywhere in the world.

Both editions include supervised practice, theoretical studies, and material presentations across the core Montessori principles for the elementary stage. The curriculum explores fundamental areas such as cosmic education, moral development, social cohesion, and intellectual exploration.

A distinctive feature of the programme is its multilingual delivery-courses are taught in Catalan, Spanish, English, and Russian-ensuring accessibility for international participants and reflecting the global spirit of Montessori education. The training combines intensive in-person sessions with synchronous online classes, fostering close collaboration with trainers and peers while providing extensive hands-on experience with Montessori materials in a prepared environment.

The locations of Girona and Barcelona were chosen for their cultural richness, accessibility, and strong educational tradition, offering a vibrant and inspiring context for participants to fully immerse themselves in this transformative training experience.

Open registration and flexible payment options

Applications for both editions are now open. Interested candidates can register through the FUdGIF website, where full programme details, schedules and admission requirements are available.

The tuition fee is €11,800, with the possibility of paying in seven instalments. In addition, discounts are available for early registration and specific applicant profiles. These financial options have been designed to encourage broad participation among educators and professionals seeking certified Montessori training.

The programme is led by AMI-certified trainers with extensive experience in both classroom practice and adult education. Their guidance ensures a comprehensive understanding of the Montessori philosophy as well as practical skills for guiding children aged 6 to 12.

Further information, including a detailed syllabus and application form, can be found here.

With this initiative, FUdGIF reaffirms its role in promoting innovation and excellence in teacher training. By delivering high-quality, multilingual instruction in two key Catalan cities, the foundation contributes to expanding access to the AMI Montessori guide qualification. This programme supports the professional development of educators committed to child-centred learning and reinforces the global relevance of the Montessori approach.