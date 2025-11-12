Cairo To Launch Phase 2 Of Egypt-Netherlands Applied Research Programme

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilam, announced that preparations are underway to launch the second phase of the Water-JCAR applied research programme with the Netherlands at the beginning of 2026. The new phase aims to advance innovative water solutions and enhance irrigation system efficiency.

According to a ministry statement, a review meeting chaired by Sweilam highlighted key outcomes from the first phase, including improvements in pump-station performance, the deployment of 3D surveying technologies to assess barrages and hydraulic structures, and the digitisation of mesqas (on-farm canals).

The programme has also supported research into canal maintenance technologies, laid the groundwork for transitioning water distribution operations from level-based to discharge-based control, assessed groundwater reservoir potential in several regions, and strengthened inter-ministerial coordination.

Sweilam underscored that research and innovation form the foundation of Egypt's“Irrigation 2.0” agenda, noting that studies under Water-JCAR will continue to align with the ministry's strategic goals and project priorities. He also stressed the importance of sustaining scientific cooperation with the Netherlands in the second phase to build on and scale the achievements of the first.

While no financial details were disclosed, the upcoming phase is expected to focus on improving water management efficiency and resilience to scarcity and climate change challenges.