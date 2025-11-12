Fiberglass Pipes Market Set To Reach $7.97 Billion By 2033: PPG Industries, Future Pipe Industries, And Chemical Process Piping Lead The Competition

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiberglass Pipes Market - Global Industry Analysis & Forecast 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Fiberglass Pipes Market had a value of US$ 5.44 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach US$ 7.97 billion by the year 2033, with a CAGR of 4.34% from 2025 to 2033. This is attributed to rising demand in oil & gas, chemical, and water treatment industries owing to corrosion resistance, reduced weight, and strength of fiberglass pipes in severe conditions.

Growth Drivers in the Fiberglass Pipes Market

Increased Demand in the Oil & Gas Sector

Oil & gas is one of the major users of fiberglass pipes because of their resistance to corrosion, light weight, and high strength. Fiberglass pipes are particularly useful in offshore and onshore drilling where there are difficult weather conditions. With increasing energy consumption across the world, exploration and drilling operations are increasing, and the demand for robust pipe line solutions is increasing. Fiberglass pipes are superior to conventional metal options based on longevity and maintenance. This demand is also being driven by increasing investments in energy infrastructure and mounting emphasis on ecologically friendly materials in hydrocarbon transport and storage.

Emerging Economies Infrastructure Development

Urbanization and infrastructure growth at a fast pace in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are driving the market for fiberglass pipes. These pipes are increasingly used in sewage systems, water supply networks, and industrial pipelines due to their long service life, ease of installation, and resistance to chemical degradation. Government initiatives aimed at improving sanitation and water management are contributing significantly to this growth. The ability of fiberglass pipes to withstand aggressive environments with minimal maintenance makes them an ideal choice for infrastructure projects where durability and cost-efficiency are critical.

Technological Innovations and Product Development

Improvement in manufacturing technologies and materials science has resulted in the creation of improved fiberglass pipe types like GRE (Glass Reinforced Epoxy) and GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) pipes. These innovations enhance performance parameters like pressure strength, thermal resistance, and operation life. In addition, production process automation lowered costs and improved consistency. Innovation also caters to industry-specific needs, making bespoke solutions available for industries such as desalination, power generation, and chemicals. Increased demand towards customization and intelligent pipeline systems will further continue to spur fiberglass piping system adoption.

Challenge in the Fiberglass Pipes Market

High Initial Cost and Installation Complexity

One of the biggest challenges of the fiberglass pipes market is the initial cost, which is much higher than for conventional pipe materials such as steel or PVC. Even though they provide long-term cost savings by minimizing maintenance and having better durability, the initial expense can be a deterrent for small projects or price-conscious markets. Additionally, installation entails qualified labor and special equipment, increasing the complexity and cost. In areas where technical know-how is scarce or cost competitiveness is essential, this can slow down market penetration despite the long-term advantages of fiberglass pipes.

Environmental and Recycling Issues

Although fiberglass pipes are resistant to chemicals and have a long life, their environmental impact is problematic. Production includes the utilization of non-renewable material and the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Furthermore, recycling of fiberglass pipes is complicated owing to the composite condition of the material, which restricts end-of-life reuse and disposal capacities. With tighter environmental impact regulations on a global scale, the sector is under pressure to evolve innovative sustainable manufacturing practices and establish workable recycling or reprocessing processes to minimize ecological issues.

Key Players Analysis:



PPG Industries, Inc.

Future Pipe Industries

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

Russel Metals Inc.

Amiblu Holding GmbH

ANDRONACO INDUSTRIES Gruppo Sarplast

