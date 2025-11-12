Garden Veggie Snackstm Drops Limited-Edition Snack Suit For The Ultimate Game Day Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit is the at-home game day uniform for families who snack hard and embrace the midplay mess

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's face it, when it comes to game day snacking, kids, tweens, and teens are messy. They'll wipe their flavor-dusted fingers on themselves, the furniture, and anything else on the field of play, just to avoid tearing themselves away from the game – and the couch. To celebrate the brand's upgraded Garden Veggie Straws® and Garden VeggieTM Puffs now made with avocado oil, this football season, family-favorite Garden Veggie SnacksTM is tackling the ultimate mess fumble with the limited-edition Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit so everyone can stay in the game without calling a timeout for napkins.

Garden Veggie SnacksTM are made with ingredients free from artificial flavors and artificial preservatives, using only colors from natural sources*, so families can fuel up for all four quarters. Inspired by that same better-for-you boldness, the limited-edition Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit is built for every puff-packed play and Garden Veggie Straws® victory this football season. Outfitted with removable wipe zones and dyed with colors from botanical sources*, it's designed to embrace the mess and encourage family snacking to the end zone.

Packed with playful details and practical features, the cotton* Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit is the playbook for families who snack as hard as they cheer for their favorite teams - no penalties for messy hands.



Wipe Zones: Removable, washable patches on the forearms and thighs for wiping during crunch-time moments so you can catch flavor-dust right where it lands and clean up without tearing yourself away from the game. Plus, each flexes a cheeky catchphrase – like“Crunch Time,”“Snack Goals,”“All Flavor, No Fumble,” and“Crumb and Get It” – because snacking in style is a whole vibe. Touchdown Tones: Garden Veggie SnacksTM used Botanical Colors to dye each suit using ingredients from plants*. Shades of indigo, pomegranate rind, madder root, and marigold infuse the suits with a green-and-orange palette that mirrors our veggie ingredients, like spinach, tomato, and the new sweet potato straw. No two suits are exactly alike, featuring subtly distressed, tonal variations for one-of-a-kind snacking!

“Parents know the real MVPs of an at-home game day are the snacks, but they also know how tough it is to pull kids off the couch midplay for cleanup,” said Julia Nathan, senior director of brand building and activation.“That's why we created the Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit with families in mind – to deliver all the flavor, all the fun, and none of the crumb chaos without missing a moment of the game.”

Starting Monday, Nov. 17, snack and sports lovers can visit gardenveggiesnacksgear to grab their limited-edition Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit for $50 while supplies last! And, if you miss your chance, another drop will go live on Monday, Nov. 24. Whether you're hosting a living room tailgate or rallying the whole family for snack-filled cheers, families can tackle every plan without worrying about the mess.

Garden Veggie SnacksTM has a crave-worthy game day snack for every member of your home team. The Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit pairs perfectly with Garden Veggie Straws® and Garden VeggieTM Puffs, made with avocado oil and available exclusively at Target. Find them in flavorful fan-favorite varieties, including Garden Veggie Straws® Zesty Ranch, Screamin' Hot®, and Sea Salt and Garden VeggieTM Puffs Mac N' Cheese and BBQ flavored. Plus, they're gluten-free, made with ingredients free from artificial flavors and artificial preservatives, and use only colors from natural sources* so families can dig in confidently.

Want in on the game day fun? Score your Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit at, and explore the full lineup of better-for-you snacks at!

*Garden Veggie SnacksTM have no FD&C certified colors or dyes. The Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit is dyed by Botanical Colors with colors made from indigo, pomegranate rind, madder root, and marigold. While not certified as a food product, these botanical dyes are composed of plant matter that has been cooked, concentrated, dried, and pulverized, and are generally regarded as safe by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The Garden VeggieTM Snack Suit hood and pocket liners are printed and not dyed with Botanical Colors, botanical sources, or made with cotton, instead, to preserve the design they are printed on polyester material.

About Garden Veggie SnacksTM

Garden Veggie SnacksTM, part of the Hain Celestial Group family of brands, is a leader in the better-for-you snacking category. Committed to offering a range of delicious snacks that cater to the tastes of the whole family, Garden Veggie SnacksTM delivers a variety of options that include Garden Veggie Straws®, Garden VeggieTM Puffs, and Garden VeggieTM Wavy Chips. With a focus on fun and flavorful snacking, Garden Veggie SnacksTM is committed to bringing joy and happiness to families through every bite.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

The Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terrachips, Garden of Eatin'snacks, Hartley'sjelly, Earth's BestOrganic and Ella's Kitchenbaby and kids foods, Celestial Seasoningsteas, Joyaand Natumiplant-based beverages, The Greek Godsyogurt, Cully & Sully, Yorkshire Provender, New Covent Gardenand Imaginesoups, among others. For more information, visit