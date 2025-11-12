Magnet Forensics Named“Security Response Solution Of The Year” In 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, today announced that Magnet Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics solutions, has won the“Security Response Solution of the Year” award. The 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize companies, products, and technologies driving innovation and progress in the global information security industry.

Magnet Forensics' comprehensive digital investigative solution Magnet Axiom Cyber helps organizations both identify and understand cyber threats and simplify their corporate investigations. Using Axiom Cyber, investigators remotely and reliably collect data from computers and the cloud, and analyze it alongside mobile, IoT, and third-party sources to get a complete picture across a range of scenarios, including internal investigations, eDiscovery, and incident response.

Magnet Verakey, which integrates with Axiom Cyber, provides a streamlined, easy-to-use solution for consent-based mobile data acquisition and preservation from iOS and Android devices, including the ability to extract data from third-party apps.

“What drives Magnet Forensics to innovate every day is our mission to unlock the truth,” said Trey Amick, Vice President, Product & Technical Marketing at Magnet Forensics.“With Magnet Axiom Cyber and Magnet Verakey, we're giving organizations powerful tools to move from detection to resolution with confidence and protect their assets and people. Thank you to CyberSecurity Breakthrough for recognizing our dedication to innovating for our customers.”

Axiom Cyber's advanced analytics capabilities include Timeline, which allows investigators to use data from multiple sources to visualize events during a specific timeframe, Connections, which can piece together how people, data, and devices relate to one another, and identification of TTPs with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, YARA rules, and MFT parsing. These features, along with the AI tool Magnet Copilot powered by Magnet, are integrated within Axiom Cyber and work together to create actionable intelligence so users can establish relationships between data from different sources and use data visualizations to connect the dots between all artifacts. Axiom Cyber enables remote acquisition from Windows, Mac, and Linux endpoints, so teams can perform selective collections to save time and reduce data volumes.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Magnet Forensics empowers teams to investigate and respond with depth, speed, and clarity,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“In a cybersecurity landscape dominated by detection and prevention tools, Magnet Forensics stands out for its intuitive approach, advanced analytics and comprehensive capabilities. Magnet Axiom Cyber helps organizations find the truth, get the evidence they need, and keep a step ahead. We're proud to award Magnet Axiom Cyber with 'Security Response Solution of the Year!'”

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation solutions that acquire, analyze, report on, and manage evidence from digital sources, including mobile devices, computers, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics products are used by more than 6,000 public and private sector customers in over 100 countries and help investigators fight crime, protect assets, and guard national security.

