Molecular Cloning Market To Attain USD 8.89 Billion By 2034, Driven By Expanding Healthcare Applications And Innovation

What Made Therapeutics the Dominant Segment in the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

By application, the genetic engineering segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the market during the predicted time, due to growing innovations. Different types of genetic tools, along with the integration of AI, are increasing their use for R&D. Thus, their growing applications and expanding industries are increasing their use.

By product analysis

Which Product Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

By product, the enzymes segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, as they were essential for various core processes. This, in turn, increased their continuous use across various areas. At the same time, the growth in R&D, technological innovations, and their easy scalability increased their adoption rates across the industries.

By product, the cloning kits segment is expected to grow significantly in the market during the upcoming years, driven by their easy use and time-saving approach. They also provide high efficiency and consistent outcomes. This, in turn, is driving their demand in industries, institutes, and labs.

By end-user analysis

How did the Academic Research Institutions Segment Dominated the Molecular Cloning Market in 2024?

By end user, the academic research institutions segment led the global molecular cloning market in 2024, due to their high volume of experiments. Moreover, the growth in the R&D and training programs also increased their use. Additionally, the growth in government funding and investments also enhanced their adoption rates.

By end user, the contract research organizations segment is expected to show lucrative growth in the market during the upcoming years, due to their specialized services and expertise. They provided advanced molecular cloning capabilities and reduced the operational expenses. Furthermore, the growing outsourcing trend is also leading to new collaborations.

Recent Developments in the Molecular Cloning Market



In February 2025, expanded global access to high-quality, low-cost DNA sequencing was announced by Ultima Genomics, Inc., where these DNA sequencing services will provide applications like single-cell sequencing, whole genome sequencing, proteomics, spatial transcriptomics, etc, with the use of UG 100.

In February 2025, a new category of next-generation sequencing was revealed by Roche with the launch of its proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology. In February 2025, the largest portfolio of omics solutions, such as genomics, single-cell analysis, spatial transcriptomics, etc, and sequencing applications was unveiled by Illumina, Inc.



Molecular Cloning Market Key Players List



Clontech Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Sigma-Aldrich

Biotechnology Company

Agilent Technologies

Addgene

New England Biolabs

Illumina

Sangamo Therapeutics

Takara Bio

Merck KGaA

Genscript Promega Corporation

Segments Covered in The Report

By Technique



Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Recombinant DNA Technology

DNA Sequencing Gel Electrophoresis



By Application



Therapeutics

Genetic Engineering

Agricultural Biotechnology Synthetic Biology

By Product



Enzymes

Vector Systems

Cloning Kits Competent Cells

By End User



Academic Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations

By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

South America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America



Europe



Western Europe



Germany



Italy



France



Netherlands



Spain



Portugal



Belgium



Ireland



UK



Iceland



Switzerland



Poland

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe



Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA



GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt Rest of MEA

