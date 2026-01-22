Flight Disruptions At Srinagar Airport Amid Delhi NOTAM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer): Flight operations at Srinagar Airport faced disruption on Thursday after at least three flights to and from the Valley were cancelled following the issuance of a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) at Delhi Airport in view of Republic Day arrangements, officials said.

According to a passenger advisory issued by Srinagar Airport authorities, the cancellations were linked to operational restrictions at Delhi Airport, a major hub for air traffic connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. The affected services included flights scheduled on the Srinagar–Delhi sector during the day.

Airport officials advised passengers to confirm the latest flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience. The advisory also expressed regret over the disruption caused to travellers.

The cancellations caused inconvenience to several passengers, many of whom had reached the airport early in the morning amid freezing weather conditions. While some travellers waited inside the terminal, others approached airline counters to seek rebooking options and updated information.

Officials noted that such disruptions are common during major national events due to enhanced security measures and temporary airspace restrictions. Passengers have been urged to remain in contact with airlines for revised schedules and alternate arrangements.