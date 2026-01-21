President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO Of Vitol In Davos
During the meeting, information was provided on the oil strategy implemented in Azerbaijan, with emphasis placed on the country's role in ensuring Europe's energy security. In this context, it was highlighted that several European countries, including a number of EU member states, are supplied with Azerbaijani gas.
The sides exchanged views on issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.
Vitol, headquartered in Rotterdam, is one of the world's leading oil trading companies. Founded in 1966, the Vitol Group ranks among the top three global crude oil brokerage firms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment