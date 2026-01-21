President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO Of Vitol In Davos

MENAFN - AzerNews) On January 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Russell Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Vitol, in Davos,reports.

During the meeting, information was provided on the oil strategy implemented in Azerbaijan, with emphasis placed on the country's role in ensuring Europe's energy security. In this context, it was highlighted that several European countries, including a number of EU member states, are supplied with Azerbaijani gas.

The sides exchanged views on issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.

Vitol, headquartered in Rotterdam, is one of the world's leading oil trading companies. Founded in 1966, the Vitol Group ranks among the top three global crude oil brokerage firms.