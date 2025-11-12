403
Les Roches Congratulates Winner Of UN Tourism Global Artificial Intelligence Challenge
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12 November 2025: Les Roches, through its innovation sphere SPARK, proudly announces the winner of the UN Tourism Global Artificial Intelligence Challenge, an initiative supporting groundbreaking entrepreneurs redefining the landscape of global tourism through AI. The winner was selected during the Grand Finale of the AI Challenge held as part of the UN Tourism General Assembly - Twenty-Sixth Session (7-11 November 2025) at the Mandarin Oriental in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Launched by UN Tourism in November 2024, the Challenge harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enhance destination appeal, support sustainability, and nurture intelligent, inclusive, and impactful tourism experiences around the world.
The winner, Mr. Caio Farias, Consensus Framework - SMART Tour (Brazil), selected from over 440 applicants representing 84 countries, will embark on a two-month acceleration programme at SPARK, the innovation sphere of Les Roches. The finalist startups demonstrated exceptional vision and technical expertise across key areas including branding and marketing, smart destinations, scalable education solutions, and operational efficiency.
Five Visionary Finalists Reshaping Tourism Through AI
The Grand Finale event featured live pitches from five outstanding global finalists from Spain, Saudi Arabia/UAE, India, Brazil, and Colombia. Their projects are redefining how destinations engage with travelers by using AI to personalize journeys, optimize resources, and elevate inclusivity and sustainability. The finalists introduced their projects during a dynamic pitching session:
iUrban (Spain) - Presented by Mr. Andres Martinez, CEO and Co-Founder
EyeGo (Saudi Arabia / UAE) - Presented by Mr. Mohamed Elbeheiry, CEO and Founder
Instio Experiences - HotelOpsAI (India) - Presented by Mr. Girish Prabhu, CEO and Co-Founder
Consensus Framework - Smart Tour (Brazil) - Presented by Mr. Caio Farias, Manager of International Relations
B-Human (Colombia) - Presented by Mr. Rodrigo Arenas, Director of Innovation
The jury tasked with selecting the winner was composed of representatives from the Challenge's global partners, including
Les Roches, Plug and Play, Unicoin Hunters, and Amadeus
Ventures, alongside UN Global Compact Middle East.
Representing Les Roches during the jury session and on the panel "AI in Tourism: Empowering Startups and Communities for the Future" was Mr. Adrian Artimov, Chief Commercial Officer, Sommet Education.
UN Tourism Executive Director, Natalia Bayona stated: "Today, only 2.9% of global unicorns belong to tourism tech, a clear sign of the immense untapped potential that remains in our sector. This stands in contrast to the $368 billion in global venture capital invested in 2024, more than half of which (53%) went to AI startups, underscoring how rapidly innovation is transforming industries worldwide. Tourism is no exception. Young entrepreneurs and technology are redefining the way we travel, connect, and experience destinations. With the selection of the five finalist startups for the Artificial Intelligence Challenge, we are taking concrete steps to strengthen the global tourism innovation ecosystem and demonstrate how artificial intelligence can empower the sector, making it more sustainable, competitive, and inclusive for the future."
Les Roches & SPARK: Champions for Innovation
"We see limitless potential where technology meets tourism," said Mr. Adrian Artimov, Chief Commercial Officer at Sommet Education, representing Les Roches. "Our role is to nurture this potential by providing fertile ground for innovative startups to grow through collaboration, education, and real-world application."
"At SPARK, we are deeply committed to supporting visionary founders who are redefining how technology serves people, places, and the planet," said Susana Garrido, Director of SPARK and EdTech at Les Roches. "By equipping these innovators with the right tools, mentorship, and an international platform, we empower them to turn ideas into real-world solutions that move tourism forward responsibly and sustainably."
A Shared Vision for the Future of Tourism
As the winning team begins its incubation at SPARK, Les Roches reaffirms its role in shaping a more intelligent, responsible, and inclusive future for tourism through education and innovation. This initiative underscores the institution's ongoing commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and advancing AI-enabled transformation in the industry.
About Les Roches
Les Roches is a distinguished Swiss institution dedicated to fostering innovative and entrepreneurial leaders of tomorrow in the hospitality industry. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management.
Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, and the UAE, as well as a partner campus near New Delhi.
