Air Defense Forces Neutralized 90 Of More Than 120 Drones Used By Russians To Attack Ukraine Since Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11, Russian troops attacked with 121 Shahed and Herbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda, Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 70 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 90 UAVs in the north, east, south, and center of Ukraine.

Thirty-one strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling at one location.

As reported by Ukrinform, a multi-story residential building was damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on the night of November 12. Damaged multi-story residential building.