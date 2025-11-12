Air Defense Forces Neutralized 90 Of More Than 120 Drones Used By Russians To Attack Ukraine Since Evening
Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11, Russian troops attacked with 121 Shahed and Herbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda, Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 70 of them were Shahed drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 12, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 90 UAVs in the north, east, south, and center of Ukraine.Read also: General Staff: 217 combat clashes on front lines over past day, 76 in Pokrovsk sector
Thirty-one strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling at one location.
As reported by Ukrinform, a multi-story residential building was damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on the night of November 12. Damaged multi-story residential building.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment