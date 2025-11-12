Blast Targets ANP Leader's Vehicle In Swat's Matta Tehsil No Casualties Reported
An explosion occurred near the vehicle of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mumtaz Ali Khan in Shakardara area of Matta Tehsil on Wednesday.
According to police, the blast caused damage to the vehicle, but Mumtaz Ali Khan remained unharmed.
District Police Officer (DPO) Swat stated that the explosive device had been planted along the roadside and detonated as the vehicle passed by.Also Read: Afghan Taliban Condemn Islamabad Suicide Blast and Wana Cadet College Attack
The DPO confirmed that while the vehicle sustained minor damage, no casualties were reported.
It is worth mentioning that a day earlier, militants attacked Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan, but security forces swiftly responded, foiling the attack and killing all the assailants.
Official sources confirmed that no students or teachers were harmed in the incident.
