Travel Sims & Esims Forecast Report 2025-2030: Market To Grow By 380% - Opportunities Through Differentiation In Service Bundling, Strategic Partnerships, Expansion Into High-Growth, Ready Countries

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel SIMs & eSIMs Market: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Market Spending to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030: Expanding 380% from $1.8 Billion in 2025

This market study examines the Travel eSIMs landscape in detail; assessing the key factors driving market growth, such as an increasing addressable market, heightened awareness, and launches of travel eSIMs by operators and enterprises. It provides strategic recommendations into how travel eSIM providers can grow their margins from travel eSIM packages and differentiate their services. It also provides recommendations for travel eSIM enablers on the tools they must now be investing in to make their platforms stand out.

The report also includes a Partnership Matrix, a tool designed to help travel eSIM enablers identify which partners to prioritise for future growth in the market. It identifies partners as strategic accelerators, scalable prospects, niche enablers, or exploratory prospects based on an assessment of their commercial readiness and future scalability with travel eSIMs. Moreover, a Country Readiness Index identifies the key countries to focus on for expansion in the travel eSIMs market.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

The comprehensive Travel eSIMs research suite comprises detailed assessment of a market undergoing rapid growth. It provides insight into how travel eSIM providers can differentiate their services to maximise success in the market over the next two years. The report also assesses the entry of operators into the travel eSIM market, and what operators can do to effectively monetise travel eSIMs.

The Travel eSIMs Market report includes several different options that can be purchased separately. This includes access to a market forecast of travel eSIM users, packages, and revenue, split by operator and third-party providers. This includes a comprehensive study highlighting the latest market trends and opportunities, as well as a Competitor Leaderboard document containing an extensive analysis of the major travel eSIM enablers; backed by interviews with leading market players. The coverage can also be purchased as a full research suite, containing all these elements and including a substantial discount.

The study provides strategic recommendations to travel eSIM enablers on how to grow their market share within the market, including the tools that will provide additional value to enterprises, which partnerships to prioritise, and the countries where vendors should be looking to expand.

Key Features



Market Dynamics: Provides detailed insight into the outlook of the travel eSIMs market; assessing key drivers to future market growth, including the growth in eSIM-compatible smartphones, increased consumer awareness, and the creation of additional value through service bundling. It addresses the key partnerships and business models that travel eSIM vendors must prioritise for future success in the market. The research also includes a Country Readiness Index, which categorises countries as Focus, Growth, Saturated, or Developing Markets, based on their market readiness and future growth prospects.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities, industry trends, and findings within the travel eSIMs market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: This provides market sizing and forecasts for the travel eSIMs market, including five-year forecasts for total travel eSIM users, packages acquired, and revenue, split by operator and third-party travel eSIMs. The Competitor Leaderboard: Key industry player capability and capacity assessment for 15 travel eSIM enablers, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the Travel eSIMs market includes access to the full set of market forecast data of 20 tables and more than 9,000 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:



International Travellers

Travel eSIM Users

Travel eSIMs Acquired

Total eSIM Package Data Travel eSIM Revenue

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:



Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool allows users to look at metrics for all key regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare different countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via five interactive scenarios.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

Our Travel eSIMs market study includes a Competitor Leaderboard report, which provides detailed evaluation and market positioning of 16 travel eSIM enablers. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on product and capability assessments.

The Competitor Leaderboard for travel eSIM enablers includes the following key players:



1GLOBAL

Airalo

BTS

DROAM

eSIM Go

Mobilise Global

Monty Mobile

Orange Wholesale

Proximus Global

RedteaMobile

Tata Communications

Telna

Telnyx

Thales

xMobility zendit

