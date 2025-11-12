403
Massive Bio Unveils Reticulum Nexus, The Patient Centric, Multi Agent Platform Orchestrating The Full Oncology Journey
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Massive Bio today announced Reticulum Nexus, a patient centric, multi agent platform that connects and coordinates the entire oncology journey, from initial outreach and data collection to deep analytics, site activation, and enrollment. The platform is coordinated by Radiant Core, Massive Bio's new control plane for knowledge, quality, and compliance, and is powered by SYNERGY AI OS.
The announcement follows a year of scale and validation: the national rollout of ACS ACTS highlighted Massive Bio's patient first approach; the company's AI prescreening hubs were recognized by Cancer Moonshot; and partners such as PCC, alongside other major stakeholders, expanded deployment across networks and populations.
“Most systems optimize a single site. Reticulum Nexus optimizes the patient and the whole network, patients, providers, sites, sponsors, and communities, so that every step is coordinated,” said Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Co founder & CEO of Massive Bio.“What once took ~200 hours of human effort now runs as an agentic, human in the loop workflow. The result is speed with empathy: more patients reached, faster answers, and auditable decisions.”
“Moravec's Paradox teaches us that machines excel at the repetitive while humans excel at the contextual,” said Arturo Loaiza Bonilla, MD, Co founder and Chief Medical AI Officer.“With Reticulum Nexus, multi agent, contextual AI performs the operational grind so clinicians and coordinators can focus on the human parts of care. We're already supporting thousands of patients with Dr. Arturo AI, now we can responsibly scale to millions.”
“Radiant Core is the control plane that makes agentic AI dependable in the real world,” said Cagatay Culcuoglu, Co founder; CTO & COO.“It supervises knowledge, quality, and compliance across the entire workflow, routing tasks, sharing context, and enforcing policy, while SYNERGY AI OS ensures agents collaborate safely and efficiently across Patient Connect, Clinical Network Apps, and partner systems. Interoperability, auditability, and performance are built in from day one.”
What's new in Reticulum Nexus
. Radiant Core (control plane).
A central knowledge, quality, and compliance layer that supervises agents end to end. Radiant Core monitors data accuracy, explains decisions, enforces policy, and enables auditable, human in the loop interventions.
. Powered by SYNERGY AI OS.
An operating system for multi agent collaboration that routes tasks, shares context, and composes workflows across Patient Connect, Clinical Network Apps, and partner systems.
. Interoperable by design.
Native FHIR/mCODE integration and open interfaces connect EHRs, labs, sponsors, CROs, community clinics, and registries. The platform is engineered to operate in heavily regulated environments (e.g., GDPR) with privacy by design governance.
. Agentic operations across the full journey.
From Patient Intake Agents (lead generation, consent, MR collection) to Data Processors (abstraction/parameterization) and domain specific agents (clinical matching, commercial intelligence, RWD analytics), each agent is orchestrated by Radiant Core to deliver reliable, repeatable outcomes.
. Causal ML for proactive action.
Predictive models identify where outreach, resources, or site activation will have the greatest effect, turning insight into just in time activation.
. DCT ready last mile.
Decentralized and hybrid trial capabilities, including home health logistics, eConsent, and remote monitoring, are natively supported to expand access and equity.
. Designed to resolve the“Clinical Trial Enrollment Paradox.”
By aligning patients, providers, and sites with sponsors and payers, in one operating fabric, Reticulum Nexus unlocks enrollment at scale without overwhelming frontline teams.
Products and modules at launch
. Patient Connect & Clinical Network Apps - Mobile to EHR pathways that meet people where they are (patients, caregivers, community oncology) while streamlining provider workflows.
. Clinical Trial Enabler - Real time eligibility surfacing; transparent, clinician readable rationales; and last mile enrollment logistics.
. Commercial Intelligence & RWD Explorer - Responsible insights for medical and commercial teams to understand unmet need, feasibility, and outcomes, within governance guardrails.
. Dr. Arturo AI (multi agent assistant) - Patient facing and clinician supporting agents that scale navigation, education, and next best action, always with human oversight.
Commitment to openness and equity
Massive Bio reaffirmed its alignment with the CMS pledge for access and interoperability. Reticulum Nexus is open to sponsors, CROs, sites, providers, and community clinics seeking to expand trial access and outcomes through collaborative intelligence, not just site centric optimization.
Availability
Reticulum Nexus, coordinated by Radiant Core and powered by SYNERGY AI OS, is available to select partners beginning today, with additional programs opening on a rolling basis. Organizations interested in early access, DCT pilots, or just in time activation across networks can contact Massive Bio for partnership details.
About Massive Bio:
Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, it streamlines the patient's journey, enhances access to advanced treatment options, and optimizes clinical trials. Massive Bio collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative, the company has received recognition from the National Cancer Institute and operates across 17 countries with a global team of over 100 employees. For more information, visit .
