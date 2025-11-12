Ghazni Residents Construct New School Building With Own Funds

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of Jaghori district in southern Ghazni province have constructed a new school building at a cost of 13 million afghanis from their own resources, local officials said on Wednesday.

The new building, located in Aliatu village, has been built for the Aliatu Shughla School.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, District Education Director Mawlawi Bismillah Hamid said the project was completed to a high standard with full financial support from local residents.

He said the two-storey structure includes 23 classrooms, a meeting hall, a library, a computer lab and a science laboratory-providing a safe and suitable learning environment for around 600 students.

Hamid praised the residents' cooperation, describing the initiative as a valuable step toward strengthening education in the area.

“We need such collective efforts to further develop and expand the education system. The people of this area have realized the importance of learning and this school stands as living proof of that,” he added.

Local elders said that, in the past, students had to study under the open sky or in tents due to the lack of proper facilities.

Residents of Malistan, Jaghori, Nawar, Andar, Qarabagh, Deh Yak, Muqur and Jaghatu districts of Ghazni province have also previously financed the construction of schools, health centers, and main roads at their own expense.

