Visit Qatar Gears Up For T100 Triathlon World Championship Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Final preparations are underway as Visit Qatar readies to welcome the world's elite triathletes to Doha for the inaugural Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final, taking place from December 10 to 13. This event marks the grand finale of the T100 World Tour. The event marks the concluding stage of the global T100 Triathlon World Tour and reinforces Qatar's growing position as a host of major international sporting events.

Currently leading the men's professional field is New Zealand's Olympic silver medallist Hayden Wilde, who enters the final at the top of the T100 Race to Qatar rankings following a strong season.

The women's field will be led by British Olympian Kate Waugh, who currently holds first place in the women's standings. Both fields bring together the world's best triathletes to compete over the 100km format. The competition route will showcase Doha's waterfront and Lusail's modern urban landscape, beginning with a 2km swim in the Arabian Gulf, followed by an 80km bike course through Lusail's landmark avenues, and concluding with an 18km run through Lusail Plaza and Boulevard.



Qatar Museums lights up November with culture, creativity and interactive programmes Doha Film Festival unveils global line-up for International Feature Competition

Read Also

Alongside the professional races, the Qatar T100 programme includes the first-ever T100 Age Grouper World Championships. The four-day festival also features community race opportunities, a 5km opening run, youth events and an event village offering activities, entertainment and food experiences for visitors and spectators.

Qatar's established triathlon community will also be present, participating in amateur races and supporting international participants throughout the event. The schedule includes community 5km kick-off run on December 10; and event's village and fan zone open at Lusail Plaza on December 11.

Meanwhile, the professional T100 races and World Championship title crowning will be on December 12, while the amateur and age-group races across multiple distances will be on December 13.

Qatar's global positioning as a hub for international sporting excellence continues to grow, with 2025 T100 Triathlon World Championship further enriching its sporting legacy and highlighting its position as a leading destination for world-class sporting events.