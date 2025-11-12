One Month to Go to MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 – West Afri’a’s Premier Gathering for Inclusive Economic Development

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DAKAR, Senegal, November 11, 2025/ -- With just one month to go until the highly anticipated MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference and exhibition, regional and international stakeholders are gearing up for the MSGBC basin’s premier energy and mining event, taking place on December 8-10, 2025, at the Centre International de Coéférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Dakar, Senegal.

Held under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development, the 2025 edition will convene government leaders, global investors and industry executives to unlock a new era of growth, integration and value creation across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry.

A Landmark Year for Regional Production

This’year’s event coincides with a milestone moment for the MSGBC basin, as first oil and gas production reshape the’region’s economic trajectory. Senegal has officially achieved first oil from the deepwater Sangomar field, operated by Woodside Energy in partnership with th’ country’s state-owned Petrosen, marking a new chapter in national industrial development and job creation. Meanwhile, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, led by bp and Kosmos Energy, has reached its first gas–milestone – positioning Senegal and Mauritania as pione’rs in Africa’s offshore LNG frontier.

