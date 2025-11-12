Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At -1.6°C

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- As the night chill intensifies across the Valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the coldest night of season at minus 1.6 degree Celcius.

As per the details shared by the Meteorological (MeT) Department, Pahalgam, was the coldest in Kashmir valley where the mercury settled at minus 3.8 degree Celcius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.5 degree Celcius while the mercury settled at minus 2.0 degree Celcius in Kupwara.

As per the details, Gulmarg, famous ski-resort, has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degree Celcius.

Kokernag, however, recorded a night temperature of 0.8 degree Celcius