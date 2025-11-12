Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At -1.6°C

Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At -1.6°C


2025-11-12 12:03:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- As the night chill intensifies across the Valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the coldest night of season at minus 1.6 degree Celcius.

As per the details shared by the Meteorological (MeT) Department, Pahalgam, was the coldest in Kashmir valley where the mercury settled at minus 3.8 degree Celcius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.5 degree Celcius while the mercury settled at minus 2.0 degree Celcius in Kupwara.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the details, Gulmarg, famous ski-resort, has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degree Celcius.

Kokernag, however, recorded a night temperature of 0.8 degree Celcius

MENAFN12112025000215011059ID1110330122



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search